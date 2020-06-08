RIPLEY -- Robert "Bob" Medlin, 78, passed away Sunday, June 07, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 1PM at The Heritage Chapel at The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery.

