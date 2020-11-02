Barbara Ruth Howell Richardson Meeks was born in Marion County, AL in August 20, 1940, to John Henry and Mintie Hughes Howell. After the passing of her mother in 1949, Barbara's family moved to Amory, MS, her father then took a job at Spain funeral Home, which moved them again to Tupelo, MS. In 1954, Barbara returned to Amory to marry the first love of her life, Ernest Richardson. Barbara was 13 years old when she became a wife. When asked about marrying so young, she said, "I wouldn't have changed it for nothing!" Barbara and Earnest shared 31 years together before the Lord called him home in January 1985. Together they shared three children whom they loved immensely. Barbara was a hard worker and a devoted mother. She began working at Amory Garment plant in 1966, after being a stay at home mom. She continued working for 6 years after Earnest passed away. Barbara then met and married the second love of her life, Charles Meeks in December 1991. Barbara gained three additional daughters and one granddaughter. She loved "the girls" dearly and was so thankful for them in her life. In 1995, Charles finally convinced her to retire. Together they began to enjoy life and the beauty of the world by traveling and camping. Charles and Barbara shared 25 years together before he also went home to his Lord. Barbara was a member of Becker Baptist church and thought very highly of Bro. Jason and Mrs. Megan. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gardening, mowing, weedeating, playing Mexican dominos, and especially talking on the phone. Above anything else, spending time with her family was what she enjoyed the most. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jason Green and her grandson Bryan Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hatley Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Dulaney (Barry Williams), Michael Richardson (Cindy), Allen Richardson (Charlette); her daughters by love, Linda Robinson (Fred), Brenda Meeks and Kay Meeks, grandchildren, Joseph Richardson (Twillia), Bryan Richardson, Justin Richardson (Lela) , Brandi and Bradley Richardson and Meranda Robinson; her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brandon, Dawson, Alaina and Sophia Richardson; her brother, Jack Howell (Nancy), brother in law, Arnold Richardson, sister in law, Charlene Bishop, special friends, Flora Hathcote, Mary Helen Ashcraft, Kari, Whit and Cameron Taylor, Joe and Amy Stanford, and the many members of Becker Baptist church and last of all, an extra special grand dog -Bo. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest Richardson and Charles Meeks; her siblings, Elenor Mays, Henry Junior Howell, Bryce Howell, Orville Gene Howell, and Sue Terrell. Pallbearers will be Joseph Richardson, Justin Richardson, Bryan Richardson, Bradley Richardson, Dawson Richardson, and Braden Richardson. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
