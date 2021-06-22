A Mass of Christian Burial for Colette Meeks, 93, will be held 11:00 AM Friday at St. James Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Meeks passed away on June 21, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1927 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She met her late husband Henry and married in Belfast in 1945 and soon after made her permanent residence in Corinth. She was a founding member of St. James Catholic Church where she was very active. She was an avid walker and walked 4 miles a day regardless of the weather. She stayed busy most of the time raising her five daughters. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was loved by all who came to know her. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hughes, Carol Gray, Cathy Mathis (Bill) all of Corinth, Alison Schenk (Brian) of Raleigh, NC and Mimi Cash (Ken) of Saltillo; grandchildren, John Gray, Ryan Gray (Stephanie), George Hughes, Hadley Boyer (Peter), Miles Hughes (Kristin), Jess Mathis (Tori), Kate Hathorn (Samuel), Madelyn Bradley (Scott), Jake Schenk, Jack Schenk, Claire Church (Forrest), Sam Cash and Molly Cash; great-grandchildren, Dominic Boyer, Aubrey Boyer, Noah Gray, Isobella Gray, Liam Mathis, Colette Mathis, Evie Hathorn, Maeve Hathorn, Wright Hathorn, Taegan Hathorn, Tess Bradley, Ellie Bradley and Thomas Church. She also leaves behind many friends and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Katherine McCambridge; husband, Henry Meeks, grandchild, Nick Hughes; sisters, Mabel Wilson, Kathleen Storey, Anna Daniels and her beloved aunt and uncle, Mary and Thomas Cochrane. Father Mario Solorzano will officiate the services. Online condolences can be left at www.McPetersFuneralDirectors.com.
