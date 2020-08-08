Danny Neal Meeks was born to Roy and Blanche Meeks on May 5, 1960. He passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the youngest of seven children. Danny attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in biological sciences. During his work in graduate school, he completed a thesis on "A Floristic Study of Northern Tippah County," which included 735 species with four being found in Mississippi for the first time. He taught at Walnut High School for 34 years in the science department. He was a pioneer of the science team along with his dear friend and colleague, Sue Love. He was a humble, quiet, and steady constant at Walnut High School. He was always willing to go above and beyond for his students and colleagues. Affectionately known by his students as "the professor," he was chosen Star Teacher twelve times during his tenure at Walnut, which earned him the title of All Star Teacher presented by the Mississippi Economic Council. In his spare time, he loved farming and attending to his numerous animals around the farm. He loved spending his days at Turkey Creek, enjoying and admiring nature found only at Turkey Creek. Danny also loved talking about all things football with his good friend, Gary Boyd. Danny was a faithful member of Tiplersville Church of Christ for 60 years. He attended worship there with his parents and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Doyle Meeks. Those remaining to carry on his legacy are his wife of 33 years Lisa Bell Meeks; one daughter, Libby Meeks Crum (Zack); and one son, Landon Meeks; one sister, Linda Meeks Cook (David); five brothers, Ralph Meeks (Margaret); Jimmy Meeks (Judy); Eddie Meeks (Marcia); Rudy Meeks (Joan); one sister-in-law, Shirley Meeks; close friend, Amanda "Shorty" Jackson; a host of nieces and nephews; and family and friends. There will be a drive by visitation at Tiplersville Cemetery starting at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020.
