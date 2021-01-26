Waymon Howell Meeks, 71, lifelong resident of Ripley passed away peacefully , January 25, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS following a brief illness. Waymon was the owner of Meeks Construction, Inc. for 35 years until his retirement in 2003. He was a master craftsman. Waymon was saved at an early age and was a faithful member at Unity Baptist Church for over 20 years and served as a deacon for many years. He loved his Unity Family. Funeral arrangements honoring the life of Mr. Meeks will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Barefield and Bro. Jesse Butcher officiating. Euology and special remarks will be given by his grandson, Brett Meeks. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church and Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Mr. Meeks was born December 19, 1949, in Tippah County. The first of three sons born to the late Arvin A. Meeks and Emma Jean Meeks Hamblin. He received his education at Falkner High School and was married on July 29, 1967, to his beloved wife, Peggy Rogers Meeks who survives. He was a very devoted husband, and to his family, loyal to his friends, very faithful to God and to everyone who needed him and a role model in his community. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife of 53 years, Peggy Rogers Meeks; two sons: Robert Meeks of Falkner, MS and Ronald Meeks (Lesley) of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Brittany Coleman (Justin), Austin Meeks (Hannah), Brett Meeks, Dalton Meeks, Bailey Meeks all of Ripley, MS; three great-grandchildren: Braydn Coleman, Clayton Meeks, Avaree Kate Meeks; his mother: Emma Jean Meeks Hamblin (Jimmy); his brothers: Larry Meeks (Kay), Mike Meeks; his sisters-in-law: Bonnie McCoy (Bill), Linda Green both of Ripley, MS; his brother-in-law: Ricky Rogers (Phyllis) of Corinth, MS; his niece: Amanda Boler (Johnathan) and many nieces and nephews. His favorite pastime was having cookouts with the men and boys from Unity and Pastors and Missionaries from all over that would come and minister to Unity. He also enjoyed shooting with his sons, grandsons, brothers and his friends at his shooting range at his beloved farm he affectionately called "The Place". He loved sighting in rifles for his many friends for deer hunting. He was an avid sportsman. He trained both his sons, grandsons, and his great-grandsons and anyone else how to be a great sportsman like him. He also loved spending time with his family on Sundays, after Church, at the dinner table. He loved his family and will always be remembered for his leadership and Godly example. Pallbearers will be Austin Meeks, Brett Meeks, Dalton Meeks, Justin Coleman, Bobby Paseur, Kevin Barefield. Expressions of sympathy, for the Meeks family, may be left at: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
