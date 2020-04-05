Oscar Gray Megginson Jr., 90, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday April 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born November 10, 1929, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Oscar Gray and Gladys Lindsey Megginson. Gray was a graduate of Central High School in Jackson, and received a degree in Engineering from Mississippi State University. He entered the United States Army in 1947, rising to the rank of second lieutenant and going on to serve in the Korean War. After the Korean War, he continued service in the National Guard and retired from that commitment as a general staff officer. He retired in the private sector from a long career in engineering with JESCO and as a real estate entrepreneur. He lived in Tupelo most of his adult life. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, served as chairman of the Community Development Foundation, Founding board member of Sanctuary Hospice House, Board member of the Tupelo Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard, Elder and choir member of First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo, and was a long time supporter of French Camp Academy, Palmer Home for Boys and Mississippi State University's academic and athletic programs. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Joanna Boyd Megginson; two daughters, Judy Megginson Petersen (Chip) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Janet Megginson Smith (Jager) of Brandon; one daughter-in-law, Nita Reece Megginson of Saltillo; two step-children Robert Leech (Angela) of Farmington, Minnesota, and Catherine Leech Kahlstorf (Brannon) of Tupelo; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister Margaret Fowler of Jackson; one brother, Bobby Megginson (Joann) of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Madolin Batte Megginson; one son, Lyle Megginson; his parents Oscar Gray Megginson and Gladys Lindsey Megginson; two brothers, Charles Megginson and David Megginson and one siste,r Martha Megginson Sparks. Private services will be held Monday April 6, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Reverend Jim Yates officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Monday and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Friends are welcome to show their support by parking in vehicles outside of W.E. Pegues Jefferson Street Chapel during the service at 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 or The Salvation Army, 527 Carnation St., Tupelo, MS, 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
