John Jesse Meinardi, 64, of Corinth, MS passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born May 19, 1958 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Louis and Shirley Horne Meinardi-Johnson. He married Jan Dillon on May 16, 1981. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Florida Power and Light/Nextera Energy for 37 years in West Palm Beach Florida where he and Jan lived until his retirement. When not working he enjoyed travel with his wife and their best friends Jim and Kathy Ledbetter (Lucy and Ricky) and spending time at the Ledbetter's cabin in Franklin, North Carolina, coaching little league baseball for his son Aaron's teams, cooking and smoking meat for family and friends. John is survived by his wife Jan and his children, Jessica Garland (Darren) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Aaron Meinardi of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Kelsey Meinardi of Corinth, Mississippi; two Grandsons Airman First Class, Logan Garland stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Landen Garland of Battle Creek, Michigan; a niece, two nephews and several great nieces and a great nephew; Uncle JC Horne of Rayville, Louisiana, as well as close friends Jim and Kathy Ledbetter of Palm Beach Gardens. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be at McMillan Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Walter Downs officiating. Graveside services will follow in Booneville Cemetery. Pallbearers are Nathan McVey, Josh Ross, Darren Garland, Cal Worley, and Logan Garland. Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Worley, Phil Worley, Crick Ross, and Ricky Skelton.
