HOULKA -- Linda Melton, 65, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019, at her dauthters home in Houlka. Services will be on Monday, November, 11 at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, November, 10 from 2:00 until 4:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.

