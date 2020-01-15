Lois H. Melton, age 95, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. She was born August 25, 1924 to William and Donie Younger Hellums. She was a member of Troy First Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. Lois enjoyed sewing and growing roses. Services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Troy First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating; burial will follow in the Eddington Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her four daughters, Mary Melton, Pinellas Park, FL, Patricia D'Amato (Thomas) Mesa, AZ, Linda Melton (Linda Van Hoesen) Dunedin, FL and Billie Stein of Chandler, AZ; one half- sister, Mary Nell Denham of Pontotoc, MS and two half- brothers, John Newell of NY and Donnie Hellums of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Kimberly Cochrane, Michael Piche, Cheri Warren and Ian Swankie; nine great-grandchildren, Mia Cochrane, Matthew Piche, Michael Piche, Matt Wagner, Heather Wagner, Jake Manzke, Julie Manzke, Matthew Swankie and Kyle Swankie and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James William Melton, and one sister, one half-sister, one brother and two half-brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85224. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
