Riley Eugene Melton, 69, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the NMMC. He was an avid horse and sports lover. He was a member of several Saddle Clubs around the Tri-state area. He was a supervisor at Quacker Fabric before he became disable. He loved his grandchildren and he was a Baptist. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, of 44 1/2 years, Alice Faye Price Melton of Baldwyn; children, Robin Melton Johnson of Ratliff and Ryan Melton (Courtney) of Mantachie; grandchildren, Hannah and Addison Smith of Carthage, Brayden Johnson of Ratliff, Gresham and Fifi Melton of New Albany, Kaitlyn Walton and Payton Baxter of Mantachie; brother, Jimmy Dale Melton of Tampa, FL; host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Riley Melton and Avalene Brazil McDonald; in-laws, Mack and Alice Price; brother, Don Melton; son-in-law, Ned Johnson. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
