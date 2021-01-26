William Kelton Melton, 83, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Thursday, January 28 at 10 AM at Oakland Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Oakland Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

