William Kelton Melton, 83, well known resident of the Three Forks Community near Walnut and a true Southern gentleman in every sense of the word, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mr. Melton will be at 10 AM Thursday, January 28 at Oakland Baptist Church near Walnut. Bro. James Melton will officiate and Bro. Don Wilson will have opening remarks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Melton was born March 25, 1937 in Walnut, the son of the late Thomas E. and Era Belcher Melton. He was a 1955 graduate of Walnut High School and was married to his beloved wife, the former Barbara Ann Love, who preceded him in death on February 4, 2007. Mr. Melton was a valued employee of the Memphis Area Transit Authority for 36 years before his retirement in 1996. A proud Veteran of the United States Army, he was a faithful and devoted member of Oakland Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 45 years. A proud family man and devoted husband, the sons of Mr. Melton have fond memories of how their dad enjoyed "tinkering" with vehicles and also his vast knowledge of anything motorized. Many in his community will remember the love and enjoyment he received in caring for his immaculate yard and his neat and orderly brush piles that he created for all to comment on. Visitation will continue today from 9 AM until service time at his much loved Oakland Baptist Church. Those left to share memories include four sons, Bobby Melton (Lori) of Statesboro, GA, Bill Melton of Ripley, Ronnie Melton (Bridget) of Nevils, GA and Mike Melton (Karen) of St. Charles, MO, ten grandchildren, Jackson, Grant, Ryan, Cole, Ally, Nia, Ella, Liam, Peyton and Carter Melton , one great granddaughter, Lilah Rae Melton and a niece, Teresa Grant. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Tommie Melton Grant and a brother, Kenneth Melton. Pallbearers will be his much loved grandsons. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Melton and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Melton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
