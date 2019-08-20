Helen Beavers Mercer, 83, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Monday morning August 19, 2019 at her daughter's home in Byhalia following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Mercer will be at 2 PM Wednesday August 21 at Unity Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Barefield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Mercer was born January 25, 1936 in Ripley, the daughter of the late James Silas "Jimmy" and Fannie Moore Beavers. She was a 1954 graduate of Falkner High School and was married September 11, 1955 to her beloved husband, Charley Carlton Mercer who preceded her in death on September 4, 2018. A resident of the Memphis area for a number of years before their retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Mercer returned to Tippah County in 2002. A member of Unity Baptist Church and a homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Mercer was employed in earlier years, as a seamstress for Littrell Draperies in Memphis. She will be remembered for her love of flowers, cooking, canning and gardening. Visitation will continue today until service time at Unity Baptist Church. Memories will be cherished by her daughter, Deborah Webb (Randy) of Byhalia, one son, Perry Wayne Mercer (Shirley) of Ripley, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy David Mercer and Carlton Glenn Mercer, a sister, Edith Bennett and a brother, Larry Beavers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mercer family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.