TIPPAH COUNTY -- Helen K. Mercer, 83, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Byhalia. Services will be on Wednesday August 21 at 2 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 20 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.

