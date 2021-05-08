James Wesley Mercer, 88, resident of Benton County, passed away Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at the Methodist Olive Branch Hospital in Desoto County. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Mercer will beat 2 PM Monday, May 10 at Canaan Baptist Church in Benton County with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Mercer was August 29, 1932 in Tippah County, the oldest and last surviving child of the late James E. and Glennie May South Mercer. He received his education in the Hardeman County Tennessee Public School System and on December 19, 1953 married his beloved wife, Sarah Blond Moore Mercer, who survives. Mr. Mercer was employed with Troxell Manufacturing Company in Moscow for many years before retiring, After retirement, he became employed in the construction industry for as long as his health permitted. A member of Canaan Baptist Church, Mr. Mercer enjoyed the outdoors that included gardening and fishing adventures with his close friend, R.J. Prince. Listening to country and gospel music were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be Monday, May 10 from 12 noon to 2 PM at Canaan Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 67 years, memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Kathy Mathis of Springdale, AR and Dorothy Jemison (Jimmy) of the Canaan Community, nine grandchildren, Michael Rhea (Amy) Jenny Jemison, Kelly Stewart (Steven), Kaleb Jemison, Dusty Mercer (Heather), Rebecca Magee (Marshall), Phillip Mercer (Stephanie), Tina Watson (Bradley) and Brandie Bridges (John Ross), twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two sons, James Alan Mercer and Steve Mercer, one sister, Joyce Allen, three brothers, Terrell, Clifford and Larry Mercer and a grandson, Christopher Mathis. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mercer family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
