Mayzell Richardson Mercer, 75, passed away April 8, 2020, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was born on September 6, 1944, to Earnest and Annie D. Thrasher Richardson in Alcorn County - MS. She retired from Biltrite Corp. after 41 years of service. She was a member of Falkner United Methodist Church. A private family graveside service will be held April 10, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Will Rossell and Rev. Andrew Payne officiating. Mayzell is survived by her husband: Jimmy Mercer of Falkner, MS; one son; Jimi "Scott" Mercer of Falkner, MS; two sisters: Dorothy Bennett (John) of Tiplersville, MS, Jean Mathis of Walnut, MS; a special cousin: Ruth Roberson and three special friends: Nelda Swindle, Mary Knight, Carolyn Duncan. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: Rhonda Gail Mercer and Susan Michelle Mercer; three sisters: Peggy Mullins, Nelda Lyles, Debbie Richardson; four brothers: Leroy Richardson, Wayne Richardson, T. J. Richardson, Randle Richardson. Expression of sympathy, for the Mercer family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.