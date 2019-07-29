ATHENS COMMUNITY -- Myrtle Mercer, 60, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 4 until service time at the funeral home.

