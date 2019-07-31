Myrtle Ann Head Mercer, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Born in Amory on October 21, 1958, she was a daughter to Bill and Ann Lillie Heard Head. She attended Greenwood Springs School and was a life-long resident of the Athens and Quincy communities. Her hobbies included fishing and sewing, but her favorite time spent was with her grandchildren. Prior to her becoming a homemaker, she worked in the commissary at the Columbus Air Force Base. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Mercer of Athens; son, Harvey Wallace (Jennifer) of Athens; one daughter, Lola Cockerham of Athens; one brother, Jake Head (Elaine); grandchildren, Tyler Lee, Lorionna Lee, Samuel Wallace, Kelsey Wallace, Layla Cockerham, and Tavern Cockerham; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Head; two sisters, Billie May Harris and Charlotte Head. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 4 until service time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
