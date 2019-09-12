Mr. Terrell Mercer was born in Falkner, Mississippi on August 7, 1934 and entered his Heavenly home on September 10, 2019. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Mercer will be at 11 AM Saturday, September 14, in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, September 13, and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM Saturday, September 14, at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery near Ashland. Mr. Mercer is survived by his three sons: Terry Mercer (Loretta) of Rockford, IL, Ted Mercer (Torri) of Atoka, TN and Tom Mercer (Dorothy) of Rockford, IL, his brother, Wesley (Blond) Mercer of Lamar, MS, ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Mr. Mercer married the love of his life Martha Garrett Mercer on July 14, 1956. He retired from Twin Disc, Inc. in 1984 in Rockford, IL. He continued to work at Reg Ellen Corporation until 1989 when he moved South to Mississippi. He loved his family, music and fishing. He was a master carpenter and an excellent teacher of all the skills he possessed. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha, his parents, James Elmer and Glennie Mae South Mercer, his three siblings, Clifford Mercer, Larry Mercer and Joyce Allen. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mercer family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
