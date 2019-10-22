Roy "Nick" Meredith, 83, died Thursday as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in Dade City, Florida. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard, serving for over 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, reading western novels and watching westerns on tv. He loved being out at sea. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren. A joint Memorial Service for him and his wife will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Raper officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two sons, Mike Meredith (Susan) of Mobile, AL and Mark Meredith (Susan) of Tupelo; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Meredith, Austin Meredith, Kara Stokley (Dominick), Keaton Meredith, Natalie Meredith, Rees Meredith, Katherine Meredith and Aubry Meredith. Visitation will follow the service. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
