Sally Meredith, 80, died Thursday as a result of an automobile accident. She was born February 13, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV. She was a homemaker and attended Calvary Assembly Worship Center. She enjoyed making arts and crafts. She was an avid baseball fan who loved the Dodgers. She loved her family. A joint Memorial Service for her and her husband will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Raper officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, Mike Meredith (Susan) of Mobile, AL and Mark Meredith (Susan) of Tupelo; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Meredith, Austin Meredith, Kara Stokley (Dominick), Keaton Meredith, Natalie Meredith, Rees Meredith, Katherine Meredith and Aubry Meredith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick Meredith and a brother, Richard Ankrom. Visitation will follow the service. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
