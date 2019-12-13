Ben Kittrell Meriweather III, 67, died Thursday evening, December 13, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, after a lengthy illness. Ben was born September 15, 1952 in Greenwood, MS. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Lane Meriweather; loving and devoted sons, Ben Kittrell Meriweather IV(Stephanie Renee), Clayton Ross Meriweather (Holley Yarber) and five grandchildren, Hanna Gordon Hill, Ben Kittrell Meriweather V, Robert Hunter Meriweather, Max Houston Meriweather and Betsy Reed Meriweather all of Tupelo, MS, sister, Ann Meriweather Egger (Ed) of Greenville, MS, and Suzanne Meriweather Bean (Mark) of Columbus, MS, sister-in-law, Beverly Lane Rainey of Magee and brother-in-law, Kendrick Lane of Magee. Additionally, he leaves behind nine nieces and nephews and special to the family, Dr. Eddie Wren, his wife Stacy and their children. He was affectionately known as "Big Ben" to his grandchildren". His father, Ben Kittrell Meriweather, Jr., his mother, Maxine Pennington Meriweather and one sister Beverly Alexander Meriweather, preceded him in death. Ben relocated with his family to Cleveland, MS where he attended Cleveland High School and received numerous awards throughout his high school career. After graduating from high school, he attended Delta State University on a football scholarship and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1975. Ben became interested in the agriculture business as a young man in high school where he spent his summers working as a cotton scout in the Mississippi Delta. In March of 1976, he began his career with Bayer Agricultural Chemical Division for over 31 years and then with Helena Chemical and Jimmy Sanders. He loved his job because he loved people. He had a unique ability to meet people and build relationships. His customers and co-workers were his friends not just work acquaintances. He received numerous Masters Awards for sales during his time with Bayer. He was honored to be a member of the Mississippi Agricultural Chemical Council and served on the board as well as serving as President of the Organization in 1993. In 2017, he was honored with the Lifetime Member Award to MS Agricultural Industry Council for Commitment and Service to the MAIC and the Agricultural Industry. He had over 40 years combined in the Agriculture Chemical Business. He had many hobbies, which he especially loved sharing with his sons including hunting, fishing, golfing and pulling for the MSU bulldogs. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Of all the things Ben loved, serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was his passion. He was saved at the age of 14 and served his Savior faithfully until his death. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon and Chairman of the Deacons, Sunday school teacher for many years, missions and numerous other committees. He was honored to have been bestowed Deacon Emeritus. He was known for his bold witness to tell others about Jesus. His love of life and endearing spirit will be deeply missed. The family wishes to express special gratitude to Sanctuary Hospice, Dr. Brad Crosswhite, Dr. Ryan Simmons and Mr. Darrell Gates for their continuing love and support for Ben. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with private burial to follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 PM-4PM today (12/14/19) and 30 minutes before service on Sunday. Dr. Eddie Wren, Bro. David Langerfeld and Bro. David Smith will officiate. Pallbearers will be Morris Morrison, Malcolm Wesson, Joe Franks, Ed Egger Jr., Sammy Henderson and David Bradberry. Honorary pallbearers will be supper club friends- Alan Flowers, Jim Hawkins, Lee McAllister, Dean Stacy, Tommy McElroy and David Langerfeld. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church Missions Ministry, 4685 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
