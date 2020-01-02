Cary Merkerson

Cary Lewis Merkerson died Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home in Thaxton, Ms. He was born in Norfolk, VA. After completing Tate High School, he completed his degree in Economics at Auburn University. While at Auburn University he played tennis. Cary is preceded in death by his father, Lewis M. Merkerson; brother, Craig E. Merkerson; grandfather, Bill L. Towery, grandmother, Mattie Violet Towery; grandfather, Emmitt Merkerson, and grandmother, Hilda Merkerson. Cary is survived by two daughters, Lydia Merkerson and Eleanor Merkerson both of Columbia, MO; mother, Billie Jean Merkerson of Thaxton, and sister, Vanna McHale; niece, Alex; and nephew, Max all of Waterpark, FL. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Bro. Bobby Irvin officiating.

