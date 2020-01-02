Craig Merkerson

Craig E. Merkerson died Thursday, September 6, 2018, after an extended illness. He was born in Norfolk, VA. Craig was a graduate of Tate High School, where he was named Salutatorian, Class of 1977. He is a Graduate of Ole Miss, with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Craig worked for the Department of Defense (DOD) for 30 years. He played soccer at Ole Miss and with Soccer International in Pensacola. Craig's hobbies were surfing, fishing, and motorcycle racing. Craig is preceded in death by his father, Lewis M. Merkerson; brother, Cary L. Merkerson; grandfather, Bill L. Towery; grandmother, Mattie Violet Towery; grandfather, Emmitt Merkerson; and grandmother, Hilda Merkerson. Craig is survived by his daughter, Erin Ashley Merkerson of Pensacola, FL; mother, Billie Jean Merkerson of Thaxton; Nieces, Lydia and Eleanor Merkerson of Columbia, MO; sister, Vanna McHale; niece, Alex; nephew, Max all of Winter Park, FL; best friends, Dr. Todd Stalnaker, Kenny Siefert, and George Phillips all of Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Bro. Bobby Irvin officiating.

