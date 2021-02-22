Toni Merle Johnson, age 82, of Saltillo, Mississippi, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Toni was born December 19, 1938 in North Augusta, SC. She was devoted to her family and church. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Cashwell and Elise Cashwell, her husband, Bobby Johnson, her brother, Jerry Cashwell. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Mathis (Dale), Angela Tutor (Kevin), Patti Yancey (David), a son, Timmy Johnson, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10am until 12pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to Bridge Builders for the Cross, P.O. Box 2623 Ada, OK 74821, for Cuba Missionaries Amado Gonzalez. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Johnson family.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.