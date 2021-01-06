Debra Onzelle Merrill, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born in Greenville, MS and was a 1978 graduate of Riverside High School in Avon, MS. She enjoyed decorating her home and gardening. She was a passionate gardener who could make anything grow. She also enjoyed raising her three children as a stay at home mother. Debra is survived by her son, Adam Merrill(Amanda) of Pontotoc, MS; daughter, Jennifer Massey(Lance) of Coffeeville, MS; son, Brian Merrill of Pontotoc, MS; brothers, Bobby Brown of Smackover, AR, Jimmy Brown of Greenville, MS, and Jerry Brown of Greenville, MS; sister, Linda Muirhead of Greenville, MS; granddaughter, Brianna McMillen , Mason Merrill, and Luci Merrill, all of Pontotoc, MS and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, TJ Brown and Annie Bell Brown of Greenville, MS and her brother, Tommy Brown of Greenville, MS. A private family burial will be held in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
