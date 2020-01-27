Bertha Mae Merriman, 78, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her son's home in Mason, TN. She was a resident of Houston, MS for many years before moving back to Tennesee about two years ago. She was born on September 6, 1941 in Covington, TN to Robert Ray Jackson, Sr. and Bessie Pruitt Jackson. She worked as a supervisor at Shannon Chair Manufacturing for many years until it closed, then worked at Trace Regional Hospital. She is survived by her son, Jimmy (Teresa) Merriman of Covington, TN; her daughter, Judy Merriman of Ripley, TN; her sister, Tribdeam Pierce of Henderson, TN; her brother, James "Chubby" Jackson of Covington, TN, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Jackson; her husband, Thurston Merriman; her son, Randy Merriman; her brother, Robert R. Jackson, Jr.; and her grandson, Garrette Lynn Spencer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston, MS with Brother Craig Simon officiating. Burial will follow in Amity Cemetery in Sparta, MS. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 29 starting at 11:00 until service time at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
