Susan Elizabeth "Beth" Merritt, 38, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home in Pinedale, MS. She was born April 8, 1983 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Olive Branch High School. Beth was a loving and beautiful soul and will be missed immensely by those who loved her and knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Josh, and their children Kaylee and Archer, her grandmother, Ann Wiley of Arizona, her parents, Tracy Ann Holton of Oxford, her dad, Frank Wiley (Katie) of Arizona, her step-dad, Chuck Garrett of New Albany, her siblings, Robert Garrett (Sarah) of New Albany, Emma Tackett (Braden) of Texas, Holt Garrett (Madison) of New Albany, Cassidy and Trish, her mother-in-law Sandy Merritt, father and mother-in-law Danny and Leigh Merritt, brothers and sisters-in-law, a niece and nephews and many others that loved and adored her. Beth is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Wiley, Charles Eugene Garrett, and Dave Holton, her grandmother, Patricia Holton, and her aunt, Wendy and Uncle David Holton. Services for Beth will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 7:00pm at Grace Pointe Church of God in New Albany with Pastor Marc Bowers officiating. A visitation will be the same day and same location from 4:00pm till the start of the service at 7:00pm. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.