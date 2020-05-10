Nellie Quay Messer, 86, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS to John Robert "Bob" and Wynona "Nona" Parker Rouse. She worked at Blue Bell for many years and also at the Dennis Restaurant. She was a member of Golden Central Baptist Church. Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 12, 1 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery with Haskell Sparks and Don Rouse officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son-Darius Messer; four grandchildren-Angel, Doug, Sam and Luke; one brother-Billy Ray Rouse (Peggy) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband-Lyle Dean Messer; her parents; one son-John Messer; eight brothers-Troy, Roy, Robert, Orville, N.R., Truman, Junior and Claude Rouse and two sisters-Vera Pharr and Edith Sparks. Pallbearers will be Hunter Wigginton, Trenton Wigginton, Luke Messer, Dillon Horn, Doug Messer, Sam Messer and Alan Rouse. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 11:30-12:30 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.