Clyde Stone Metcalfe, 75, died Thursday, July 24, 2019 at his daughter's residence in the Palmetto Community. He was a native and lifelong resident of the Palmetto Community, where he was born, raised, and worked on Metcalfe family farm. He enjoyed boating, spending time with his family, and was an avid Nascar fan. Earlier in his life he loved drag racing and working on hot rods. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Billingsley and her husband, Bobby of Palmetto; Melinda McKnight of Palmetto, the mother of his children, Patti Jo; three grandchildren Hannah McKnight, Katie Linley, and Megan Linley; two great grandchildren, Maggi McKnight and Grayson Welch; and one brother, John Metcalfe of Palmetto. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time, Friday, July 26, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Tommy Pennington and Larry Goddard serving as celebrants. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
