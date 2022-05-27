On Thursday, May 26, 2022 our beloved Peggy Butler Meux passed away at the age of 96. She was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi on October 5, 1925 to Robert L. Butler and Willie Earrey Butler. Peggy was a cheerleader at Aberdeen High School for four years (1939-1943), graduated in 1943, and was named Miss Aberdeen that same year. She attended Belhaven in Jackson for two years (1943-45), and then transferred and graduated from MSCW in Columbus. She would become a schoolteacher of 28 years, her proudest role next to being a mother. As a teacher, she cared for and encouraged hundreds of students across Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and Mississippi. Her students loved "Miss M" and she loved them. A military spouse for 26 years, Peggy traveled with her family cross-country and overseas. She made a home for her family in Washington State, South Carolina, Andover, England, Washington D.C., and Florida. She visited France, Germany, Spain, Scotland, and Wales. But the trips she looked forward to most were the summer visits to the Butler home at 210 High Street. Peggy returned home to Aberdeen in 1985 to care for her parents; and lost them within a year or so from one another. We are grateful that Peggy passed in the home she grew up in, cared for by daughter Doris A. ("Dee") Meux and sister Bobbye Lee Butler West. Peggy loved her birds, a good cup of coffee, her coloring studio, and the view of the world from her chair on the back porch. She often sent her coloring artwork to Bobby Lee's Sunday School Class at the First Baptist Church. In addition to Bobbye Lee and Dee, Peggy is survived by her daughter Bette Lou Meux Solomon (William "Sandy"); granddaughter, Michelle Meux Smith (Chris); two great-grandchildren, Connor and Daniel; nieces Mary Beth Peel Williams (Mark) and Elaine Peel Roach (Karen York); and nephew, Charles Peel (Tammy). Peggy was preceded in death by her son, William Leigh Meux; brother, O'Neil Butler and sister-in-law, Emily Butler; her granddaughter, Suzanne Leigh Meux; and brother-in-law, James West. There will be a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. She will be laid to rest beside her parents at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the First Baptist Church of Aberdeen.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.