Carolyn Mae Michael, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on April 26, 1943, to Marshall Wilson Reed and Ruby Ethel Fuller Reed. Carolyn enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grands. She worked for Brown Shoe Company and after the closing of the company, Carolyn began babysitting. She was then known as MawMaw to many children over the years. Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Michael will be at 2:00 PM following the visitation on Thursday. Bro. Rex Bullock will be officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, William "Bud" Michael (Karen) of Booneville; daughter, Debra Weatherford of Booneville; brothers, Billy Reed of Jumpertown, Joe Reed (Kathy) of Jumpertown and Kenneth Reed (Kathy) of Booneville; grandsons, Brandon Michael (Elizabeth), Gage Weatherford (Hannah), and Zeke Weatherford all of Booneville; granddaughters, Holly Michael Farris of Rienzi, Laikyn E. Starkey (Devin) of Starkville, and Moriah Weatherford of Booneville; eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Franklin Michael; parents; brothers, Jimmy Dale Reed and Floyd Reed; sisters, Shirley Plaxico and Beatrice Reed. Pallbearers will be Brandon Michael, Gage Weatherford, Zeke Weatherford, Devin Starkey, Clay Lee, and Jack Robbins. Honorary pallbearers will be Tucker Robinson and Ethyn Reed.
