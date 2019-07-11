Jack David Michael, age 65, of Buchanan, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center surrounded by love, stories, songs, laughter and family. "Poppa Dave" fought cancer like he lived his life, boldly and always with a smile and a song. He was brave beyond measure and wise beyond his years. David never ever met a stranger and selflessly cared for the needs of others first. He worked hard and loved harder, always quick with a joke, a nickname and a smile. David was an active member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ, a sales manager for R.J. Reynolds, an ad agent for The Peddler ADvantage and most recently, a field agent for Lincoln Heritage Insurance. He was an avid and proud Mississippi State bulldog fan. Most importantly, David was the kind of man that will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, quick wit, generosity and unconditional love for his family and friends. A man who loved God and lived his life as the Christian example we all hope to be. David was born August 15, 1953, in Corinth, MS, to the late Douglass Eugene Michael and Martha Jean Owens Michael, who survives, of Madison, MS. Along with his mother, he is also survived by his three sons, Josh (Ashley) Michael of Vancouver, WA, Matt (Chaunda) Michael of Paris, TN, and Taylor (Melissa) Michael of Knoxville, TN, and their mother Kathryn Mansfield Michael of Paris; one sister, Bettye Michael (John) Fuller of Madison, MS; and seven grandchildren, Uriah Michael, Jeremy Michael, Londyn Lampkins, Ella Clare Lampkins, Channing Michael, Waylon Doris, and Alayah Russell. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Emily Evangeline Michael. Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St, Paris, TN. The body is to be cremated. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Sulphur Well Church of Christ, 1760 Oak Grove Road South, Springville, TN 38256. The memorial service will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Sulphur Well Church of Christ, with Randy Stephens & Bob Palmer officiating. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834, a faith-based residential education program for children that was started by David's family.
