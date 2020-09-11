BOONEVILLE -- Cleo Michael Davis, 94, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 11 am until 4 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

