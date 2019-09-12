Gery Don Michael, 58, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019,at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on December 1, 1960, to Eulane and Rachel Akins Michael in Ripley, MS. Gery was a construction worker for G & M Contractors from 2008 to 2019. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 13, 2019, in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Sweeney officiating and Mattie Ruth Michael reading the obituary. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Tippah County. Visitation will continue on Friday Morning , September 13, 2019, from 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home. Gery is survived by his wife: Franke Joann Michael of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Sarah Ann Michael of Ripley, MS; his mother: Rachel Akins Michael Hodges (Roy) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Glen Michael (Lori) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Penny Elaine Michael of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his father: Eulane Michael. Pallbearers will be William Buffer Burks, Gary Don Lewellen, Jackie Harris, Warren Mills, Mark McClarty, Robert Parks. Expressions of sympathy, for the Michael family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
