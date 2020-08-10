RED BAY, AL -- Helen Jane Michael, 79, passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 4 p.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery.

