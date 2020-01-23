Martha Jean Owens Michael passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. A longtime resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, she was born on November 21 in Wheeler, Mississippi, to the late Jack George Owens and Sara Jewell Elder Owens. Known affectionately as "Mama Jean" to her family and her many friends, Mrs. Michael was a graduate of Wheeler High School. She received a scholarship to play women's basketball at Mississippi Delta Community College, later finishing her Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Chemistry at Mississippi State College for Women in 1947. She then continued with graduate studies at the University of Southern Mississippi. She married the one and only love of her life, Eugene Michael, on June 29, 1947. Mrs. Michael was a beloved teacher, providing instruction in advanced science at Jumpertown Elementary School, Rienzi High School (where she was also the girls' basketball coach), Northeast MS Community College, and finally Mooreville High School where she was named Star Teacher four times and also served as Cheerleader and Beta Club sponsor. After retiring and traveling the world, a second career path led her to Mississippi State University where she served the men of Kappa Sigma Fraternity as housemother for 17 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the MSU Women's Club. She served on the Board of Directors for the Lee County Library, the Board of Directors for Pine Vale Children's Home and helped establish the Good Samaritan Free Clinic in Tupelo. Mrs. Michael was a devoted member of both Gloster Street Church of Christ and Madison Church of Christ, as well as an avid Mississippi State Bulldog. She was given the "Sixth Player Award" by the Lady Bulldog 1999-2000 basketball team and could regularly be found in the stands of Dudy Noble. Mrs. Michael was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and "mom." She was known for her generosity, thoughtfulness, wit, hospitality, gracious charm and vivacious spirit. Mrs. Michael loved adventure and could be found exploring on her Indian Cycle in her younger days, then taking off to destinations unknown with her daughter in her twilight years. Her laughter, words of wisdom, vibrant smile, lemon icebox pie, egg and olive salad, reminder that there are "no hats at the dinner table" and most importantly, the deep care and compassion she showed to others will never be forgotten. She was a true example of dignity, grace, determination and love. She is survived by her daughter, Bettye Michael Fuller (John); grandchildren, Lauren King Wallace (Jeremy), Joshua Douglass Michael (Ashley), Nathan Michael King (Kaddie), Matthew Yates Michael (Chaunda), Taylor Eugene Jennings Michael (Melissa); and great-grandchildren, Michael Wright Wallace, Coleman Wallace, Jack Wallace, Uriah Michael, Jeremy Michael, James King, Owen King, Londyn Lampkins, Ella Claire Lampkins, Channing Michael, Alayah Russell and Waylon Doris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglass Eugene Michael; her son, Jack David Michael; and her infant granddaughter, Emily Evangeline Michael. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gloster Street Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gloster Street Church of Christ with Minister Chad Ramsey and Minister Joe Connell officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Graveside services will follow at Prentiss County Memorial Gardens in Frankstown, Mississippi. Pallbearers are Mike Breedlove, Glenn McCullough, Tip Johnston, Brian Galloway, Terry Smith and Evans Whittle. Honorary Pallbearers are the men of the Delta-Chi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, Mississippi 38834. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
