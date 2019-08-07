CORINTH -- Karen Michael, 64, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on A time of visiting will be Saturday from 11:00 until 2:00pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery.

