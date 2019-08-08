Karen Fran Michael, 64, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Andrews, TX, on August 9, 1954, to Vance W. Michael and Bobbie Swinford Michael. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with family. A time of visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Chris Young, and his wife, Nacole, of Dennis; two daughters, Amy Robinson and her husband, John, of Kossuth, and Deedra Amyx and her husband, Adam, of Ezel, KY; six grandchildren, John Robinson III, Brittany Robinson, Rebekah Robinson, Norah Grace Hollon, Katie Hollon, and Blake Amyx; a twin sister, Sharon Michael of Corinth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronnie Michael. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
86°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:32 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.