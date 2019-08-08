Karen Fran Michael, 64, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Andrews, TX, on August 9, 1954, to Vance W. Michael and Bobbie Swinford Michael. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with family. A time of visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Chris Young, and his wife, Nacole, of Dennis; two daughters, Amy Robinson and her husband, John, of Kossuth, and Deedra Amyx and her husband, Adam, of Ezel, KY; six grandchildren, John Robinson III, Brittany Robinson, Rebekah Robinson, Norah Grace Hollon, Katie Hollon, and Blake Amyx; a twin sister, Sharon Michael of Corinth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronnie Michael. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.