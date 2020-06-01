BOONEVILLE -- Robby C. Michael, 40, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

