JUMPERTOWN -- Sherry Sue Michael, 74, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home in Jumpertown. Services will be on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 1 pm at Lamb's Chapel Independent Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 am until service time at 1 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.