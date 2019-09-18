NETTLETON, MS -- Michael Michell, 54, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Noth Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 09/06/2019 @ 5pm at Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation will be on 09/06/2019 from 3-5 pm at Marion County Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Love Joy Cemetery.

