Mrs. Yvonne Kilgore Middleton, 83, retired industrial seamstress, died 7/9/19 at Diversicare of Eupora. Visitation will be 1:00PM until 3:00PM Saturday 7/13/19 at Oliver Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM Saturday 7/13/19 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Webster County MS. Mrs. Middleton was a member of First Baptist Church in Eupora, MS. where she taught the childrens pre-school Sunday School Class for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband; Dalton Kenneth Middleton and is survived by a daughter; Carolyn (Edwin) Allen, Eupora, MS., two sons; David (Sharon) Middleton, Eupora, MS, and Dalton (Melissa) Middleton, Tupelo, MS, a sister; Nancy Berry, TX, seven grandchildren; Shane Allen, Robert Allen, Lora Threet, Dr. Brandy Boykin, Raleigh Middleton, Elizabeth Middleton, and Ella Middleton, and three great grandchildren; Fischer Boykin, Landon Allen and Will Asbury. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com

