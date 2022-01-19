Barbara Ann Roberts Milam, 72, of Dumas passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on May 6, 1949 to Clifford and Clytie Mize Roberts in Tyronza, Arkansas. She attended Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Barbara retired at age 70 with 25 years of service with Waste Management as a customer experience manager for the Gulf Coast market area. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Mt. Zion Community Church with Bro. Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, James Scott Newby (Callie) of Eagar, AZ, Steven Lee Newby of Kings Beach, CA and Dave Lewis Milam, Jr. of Dumas, MS; one sister, Faye Roberts Bullock (Richard) of Booneville, MS; two brothers, C. Wayne Roberts (Trisha) of Grenada, MS and Terry Lynn Roberts (Tammy) of Dumas, MS; her grandchildren, Victoria Lea Byford (Taylor) of Coffeeville, MS, Tyler Scott Newby of Gilbert, AZ, Brandt Wayne Newby (Ryan) of Eagar AZ, Kaleb Lane Newby (McKenna) of Mesa, AZ, Merrick Carol Newby of Eagar, AZ, Silas Steven Newby of Kings Beach, CA, and Sawyer Lee Lewis Milam of Ripley, MS; her great-grandchildren, Marianna Lake Byford and Eva Jean Byford both of Coffeeville, MS. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, two sons, Michael Lane Newby and David Mark Newby; and one daughter, Andrea Kaylene Milam. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
