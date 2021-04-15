Donnie Lee Milam, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2021. He was the son of Ralph Milam Sr. and Myrl Smithey Milam of New Albany. He was born February 16, 1951 in New Albany, MS in Shands Hospital. He was a life long resident of New Albany and of Union County. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 1969, playing football and lettering, earning a scholarship to Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He excelled and received many accolades during high school and junior college. He later attended Mississippi State University. He also was a black belt in Karate. He was the New Albany City courier from 2011-2017, until he retired. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Milam Sr. and his mother, Myrl Smithey Milam, grandparents, Dalton and Era Smithey, and Dolth and Pauline Milam, and uncle, Paul D. Milam. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Milam Brown of New Albany, Connie Milam Lee of Chicago, IL, and one brother, Ralph Milam Jr. (Sandra) of New Albany, nieces, Cresta Brown Clark (David) of Calhoun City, Ms, Heather Brown Winders (Ric) of New Albany, Angela Milam Atwell (Justin) of Kansas City, Kansas, nephew, Andrew Milam (Lisa) of Union County, and many great nieces and great nephews whom he loved dearly. He has one aunt, Virginia Burks (JB) of Etta. Pallbearers will be: Curtis Chism, David Clark, Bill Daniel, Larry Foster, Charles Luna, Bill Mattox, Ric Winders, Mike Wiseman, and Richard Wiseman. Honorary pallbearers will be: Andrew Milam, Noah Clark, Jonah Clark, Landen Winders, and Bently Milam. Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with graveside immediately following, at Vista Memorial Park. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
