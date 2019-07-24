Jessie Dean "Crazy Gorilla" Milam, Sr. (66) passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Dennis. He was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to flea markets, selling produce, watching Alabama football and NASCAR, spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren) and he loved to carry on a conversation with anyone willing to talk. Services are 2 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Golden Central Baptist Church in Golden with Bro. O'Neal Butler and Bro. Robert Wood officiating. Burial with a graveside service will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday and will resume Friday from 12-2 at the church. He is survived by his wife, Martha Milam of Dennis; his sons, Doug Matney of Dennis and Scott Gifford (Angela) of Muscle Shoals; his daughters, Kim Lindsey (Gary) of Golden, Michelle Wooten (Ellis) of Red Bay and Heather Edgmon (Jeremy) of Red Bay; his brother, Chester Milam (Norma) of Knoxville, TN; his sister, Hilda Moore of Baldwyn; his step-daughters, Angie Massey (Tony) of Red Bay and Kim Wilson (Kevin) of Belgreen, AL; 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alpha and Orlander Milam; his son, Jessie Dean Milam, Jr. and his granddaughter, Haleigh Edgmon. His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are; Aaron Milam, Tim Milam and Greg Lane. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
