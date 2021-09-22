Austin Cole Miles, 38, went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. Austin was born in Amory, Mississippi on September 14, 1983 to Rosemary Loden Miles and Vincent Miles. Austin attended Amory High School and Itawamba Community College. Recently, he was enrolled in The Culinary Institute at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a member of Cason Baptist Church. Austin spent most of his life helping with his family's two businesses, Miles Catfish Products and The Friendship House Restaurant. He was an esteemed Chef and enjoyed cooking for his family. Austin's most precious childhood memories were spending time with his grandfather, Jimmie Miles. They made countless trips to the Gulf Coast picking up fresh seafood for Bill and Jim's Friendship House Restaurant. They had a very special relationship. The joys of his life were his two nieces, Elizabeth Barrett and Blake Clark, with whom he shared a special bond. Austin will be remembered by his family for his kind heart and enduring smile. He is survived by his loving parents, Vincent Miles and Rosemary and Eddie Byram; his sister, Katie Miles Clark (Barrett); two nieces, Elizabeth Barrett Clark and Katherine Blake Clark; his very special Aunt and Uncle, Doug and Stephina Fowlkes. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Virginia and James Jud Loden; his paternal grandparents, Willie Lois (Mama Bill) and Jimmie Miles. Graveside services for Austin will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Pallbearers will be Doug Fowlkes, Will Fowlkes, Sam Loden, Mark Jones, Thomas Minor and Neil Palmer. Visitation for family and friends will be held at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 am until departure for the graveside service. Memorials may be made to The Cross of Monroe County. These funds are accepted through the Create Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Memorials should be embarked "The Cross of Monroe County (Austin Miles Memorial)."
