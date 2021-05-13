Barbara Jane Shook Miles, 75, transformed from this life to her life eternal from her home in the Palmetto Community of Lee County on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Barbara, a delightful lady whose love for her God and her family will be her legacy, was born in Prentiss County on Feb. 5, 1946, the youngest of 5 children of the late John Daniel Shook and Emma Thomas Shook. She grew up in Prentiss County and married Jerry Miles on December 29, 1962. They moved to Lee County in 1972 where they primarily raised their family. Barbara spent her working life as a nurse's aid at North Miss. Medical Center and Urology Clinic. A woman whose qualities to care for others was a gift from God, she became a sitter for the elderly the last 20 years of her life. Barbara was a student of the Bible and a follower of TV and Radio preachers whom she loved. A member of a non-denominational church, Barbara loved the outdoors, fishing with children and grandchildren in earlier days, and tending her yard, especially her flowers. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM today (Friday, May 14, 2021) from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tracy Arnold, pastor of the Vineyard in Booneville, officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation begins at Noon Friday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM and will be archived thereafter. Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Jolley (Virgil) and son, Randy Miles (Teresa), all of the Palmetto Community; her grandchildren, Jeremy Jolley (Belinda), Jordan Elrod (Ryan), Patrick Miles (Jennifer) and Andy Houston (Hannah); her great-grandchildren, Chaz Jolley, Maddox Miles, Jacie Miles, Taylor Miles and Cohen Miles; a sister, Linda Rowan (Paul, deceased) of Baldwyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Miles, who died Sept. 14, 2019; and her siblings, Chester, Rhodes, and Austin Shook.
