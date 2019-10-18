Cumi Rebecca Farrar Miles, 92, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born October 3, 1927, in Itawamba County, to Samuel L. and Flossie Anthony Farrar. She was a member of the Fulton Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and worked briefly doing secretarial work. She was best known for having a ceramic shop for many years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and reading her Bible every day. Services will be at 2:00 p. m. Sunday, October 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with William T. Miles officiating. Rebecca Miles Kelly will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include two sons, Hubert Miles, Jr. (Brenda) of Algoma, and Tim Miles (Sharon) of Dorsey; three daughters, Rebecca Miles Kelly (Clarence) of Booneville, Mary Miles Kilgore, and Maria Miles Raines (Rocky), both of Dorsey; two brothers, Sammy Farrar (Brenda) of Byhalia, and Doug Farrar (Jean) of Florida; one sister, Sherry Newberry of Hope, Ark.; twelve grandchildren, Leslie Carpenter (Randy), Michelle Taylor (Jimmy), Candace Miles, Alisha Holley (Wesley), Amy Presley (Marcus), Steve Miles (Amanda), T.J. Miles (Tami), Megan Wilemon (Cale), Lee Crane (Kim), Stephanie Michael, Corey Raines, and Chandler Raines; 23 great grandchildren; 4 great- great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Miles, Sr.; five brothers and sisters; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Kelby Williams, Kyler Williams, Marcus Presley, Wesley Holley, Cale Wilemon, T.J. Miles, and Steve Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Presley and Jacob Holley. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
