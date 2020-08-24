MARIETTA -- Gary Miles, 65, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home in Marietta. Services will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4 pm at Little Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3-4 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Zion Rest Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
